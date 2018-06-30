Against the backdrop of the recent Federal government policy on cattle ranching in the country which listed Edo State as one of the states for its pilot take off, the state government has said that it has not ceded land, in any part of the state to anyone, for ranching project.

Governor Godwin Obaseki made the clarification in a statement in Benin yesterday.

According to Obaseki, “The Edo State Government wishes to clarify that it has not ceded any land, in any part of the state, for ranching project to any one”

“My administration recognises that animal husbandry is a form of business which is done by private individuals, and the state government does not, as a matter of policy, directly engage in businesses.”

“The Edo State Government will remain an enabler of businesses through policies, incentives and laws and will continue to play this role to attract private investments that will create jobs for our teeming Population.”