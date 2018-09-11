Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration’s high premium on economic diversification and transformation, empowerment, job-creation and labour absorption, will ultimately translate into inclusive growth and a significant reduction in the number of poor people.

Governor Obaseki, who said the underlying philosophy of his strategy, is to create a web of related economic development infra and superstructures added that the strategy will launch the state into an era of sustained industrial activities.

“With a strong industrial base, skills transfer is assured, to increase the range of domestically-manufactured goods, develop niche products through which the state could achieve a national, regional and global competitive advantage.

“This will increase the share of Made-in-Edo products in the national and regional market; improve the sector’s productivity and value addition; promote and sustain indigenous technological practices and innovations,” he said.

The governor added that the administration has repositioned the Government Science and Technical College, (formerly Benin Technical College) and other institutions “to supply the skill set that will be needed in the Benin Industrial Park, the Benin River Port and at the modular refinery.

“The Benin innovation hub is providing in-demand skills, industry-relevant knowledge and unlocking the creativity and innovativeness in our youths.

“The feedbacks we have received from the innovation hub are heart-warming and Edo is fast becoming the centre for highly sought after 21st century Information and Communication Technology-based skills and innovations.”

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced designated resettlement camps as well as donated relief materials to residents, who were displaced by flood after torrential rainfall in the past few weeks and also set up a committee to assist people in distress.

Special Adviser to the governor on Special Duties, Mr Yakubu Gowon, announced the relief measures for the flood victims. Gowon, who announced the relief measures for the flood victims said the resettlement camps are listed as safe havens to include the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Oghomere in Etsako Central Local Government Area and the skills acquisition centre in Fugar.

He added that male and female victims would be accommodated separately; to protect their rights.