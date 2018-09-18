Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Tuesday, said the State Government would soon carry out intervention work in three gully erosion-prone communities of Iguosa, Evbuotubu and Erhumwunse within Benin metropolis.

Obaseki gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Crusoe Osagie, his Special Adviser on Media and Communication which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

The governor said other affected communities to enjoy the palliative included Queen Ede in Ikpoba Okha Local government area and some others in Auchi axis of Edo North senatorial district.

He assured residents of the communities that the intervention work would be carried out in phases, saying that the state government was not oblivious of the worrying situation in the communities.

Obaseki disclosed that the state government was partnering with the World Bank’s Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to provide succour to some of the affected communities.

According to him, “We are working with partners to ensure that the affected communities are salvaged.

“There are extensive projects in Auchi, Ewu, Ibore as well as Queen Ede. A good number of them have been finished and the people are better off with the projects.

“We appeal to residents in Iguosa, Evbuotubu and Erhumwunse to be patient as we are making plans to also intervene in their communities.

“We understand the apprehension by the people residing in these communities. I want to assure them that we have them in our plans.

“We urge the people in these communities to be hopeful, understanding that just as we have dealt with the gully erosion sites in Ibore, Ewu and others, we will also get to them,” he said.

The governor noted that his administration would efficiently manage the state’s resources for the benefit of the people.