Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured qualified youths of preferential treatment in the new economic order taking shape in the state.

Obaseki gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Association of Esan Professionals (AEP), at Government House, in Benin.

He said youths sponsored by AEP for training on welding and fabrication would be linked to firms where their skills would be put to effective use.

“I want to assure you that we will support you and give priority to the youth whose training you sponsored on welding and fabrication, particularly on the projects we are working on.

“I believe the modular refinery where work has already started will require fabrication work. We will be introducing them to our partners in that transaction.

“I thank you for your selflessness and interest in our people. You have been able to raise money from your resources to train youths on welding and fabrication and it is most commendable.

“Thank you for the effort you are making. I want to inform you that we will obtain their data for our job portal, EdoJobs, and see how we can match them with jobs in the state,” he said.