The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the commencement of training for 5000 school teachers on the use of digital technology in teaching, as part of the ongoing reforms in the state’s education sector.

The training, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education and Acting Chairman Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, “is a component of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) initiative, geared towards providing qualitative Basic Education for every Edo child using correct and up-to-date pedagogy in schools.”

The training is coming on the back of the huge success of the pilot programme where 2,000 teachers were trained on the use of handheld digital devices for teaching, a skill that has been in use in the pilot schools in the state.

Dr. Osa Oviawe explained that Edo SUBEB will commence the teacher training programme on Monday August 6, 2018.

She assured that “data gathering and planning for the phase 2 training have been properly executed, adding that the teachers are eager to participate and become Digital Teachers.”

The SUBEB boss said: “Edo-BEST Programme will be expanded to over 60 per cent of public primary schools across the state and will cover Kindergarten to Primary Six. Five thousand (5000) teachers drawn from the selected schools will be trained in three batches.

In addition to teacher training, Osa Oviawe said “Headteachers will also receive training on school management; going forward, we aim to instil a strong culture of maintenance in our schools.

“It is no longer going to be okay to allow school furniture, for example, to completely deteriorate until the point where fixing it is no longer an option. From when the first screws become loose, headteachers will have to report it.

“We are building a system of scheduling maintenance for every component of the school, from roof, flooring, whiteboards etc. Governor Obaseki has said that Headteachers are the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of schools and we want to assist them to better manage our schools.”