<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Julius Osemen Anelu as the state Acting Accountant-General.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Ogie said the appointment is in line with the state government’s drive to reposition the civil service for optimal service delivery.

Until his appointment, Anelu was the Director, Finance and Accounts, Directorate of Government House and Protocol

Anelu joined the state civil service in 1991 and rose to the position of Director before .

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, a Master of Business Administration (MBA); Master of Science (MSc), in Accounting and Masters in Human Resource Management.