Bauchi state government has said it will establish a road maintenance agency for the State to complement the efforts of the Federal government in the rehabilitation and maintenance of some major state roads in Bauchi state.

This was contained in a statement made available on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bauchi state governor, Mukhtar Gidado, where he said the governor, Bala Mohammed was worried about the total decay and dilapidation of federal roads in the state.

“The governor took his campaign to the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, FERMA, Engr. Nuruddeen RafinDadi in his Office today. The governor who was visibly worried over the state of federal roads also expressed the readiness of his administration to establish State Road Maintenance Agency to complement the efforts of the federal government in the rehabilitation and maintenance of some major state roads in Bauchi.





“Governor Mohammed briefed the FERMA Boss on the deplorable conditions of federal roads in the state, such as; Bauchi – Alkaleri – Gombe road, Kari – Misau – Yana – Kwanan Huguma road and Yashi – Duguri road. The governor who commended the leadership of FERMA for their interventions in road rehabilitation and maintenance across Nigeria requested for urgent intervention in the rehabilitation of the affected roads in the state,” the governor said.

Reacting, the Director-General of FERMA who lamented limited availability of resources at their disposal, commended the governor for his visionary leadership, while he assured him of his determination to give special attention to the rehabilitation and maintenance of federal roads in Bauchi state, particularly because it is the gateway of northeastern states.