<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa has been buried on Saturday at his hometown, Gamawa, the headquarters of Gamawa local government area of Bauchi State.

Gamawa, 53, died on Friday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer for the late former Bauchi State Deputy Governor, was held at the Palace of the District Head of Gamawa and witnessed by massive crowd, consisting of friends, relatives, political associates and others.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, his Deputy Senator Baba Tela, Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Kari; the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar also attended the funeral prayer.

Others who attended the funeral prayer are the Member Representing Bauchi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi; Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ali Babayo Gamawa, and government functionaries as well as PDP stakeholders.

Speaking shortly after the funeral prayer, Governor Mohammed described late Gamawa as humble and dedicated person, who contributed positively to the development of the state.

Late Gamawa was survived by his aged mother, four wives and 15 children.