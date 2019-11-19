<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bello Mohammed of Zamfara State has described as sad and unfortunate the recent killings in Karaye village and other villages of Gummi Local Government Area of the state, which was as a result of the fracas between Fulani and a vigilante group despite the peace process initiated by his administration.

The Governor, who spoke through his Director-General in charge of Media and Publicity, Yusuf Idris, said the attack would not be tolerated in the state at a time when the peace and reconciliation initiated by Matawalle was working.

The Governor said his administration would not condone any form of bloodletting in the state because some people feel they could take the laws into their hands.

He said, “Appropriate security agencies are always ready to handle any form of dispute however serious such an issue is to the affected persons or communities.”

The Governor, therefore, charged all communities in the State to continue to be vigilant and alert the nearest security agencies to any suspicious movement for prompt action.

He also called on both the vigilante group, Yansakai and other criminal elements who have not yet embraced the peace initiative to do so, stressing that his government would not take it lightly with anybody found wanting.

The governor has also directed security personnel to track and arrest anybody found to have a hand in any of the attacks.

He constituted a high-powered delegation, under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, to visit the affected communities, condole families of the deceased, sympathise with the wounded and present relief materials to them on behalf of the state government.

Matawalle added that more security personnel have been sent to the affected area.