Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has vowed to arrest and appropriately deal with his predecessor, Abdulazeez Yari.

In a statement through his media aide Zailani Bappa, while receiving a group of repentant bandits who surrendered nine of their sophisticated weapons, the governor said, “I swear, the next time Abdulazeez Yari comes to town and there is a breach of the peace, I will order for his immediate arrest in the state.”

“In fact, if need be, I will lead the arrest myself in his village of Talata-Mafara and I am not joking,” governor Matawalle assured.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that this was the third time there was major breach of peace only when the former governor is on a visit to the state.

“My victory as the incumbent governor and my success in bringing peace to Zamfara are ordained by God. I will not allow the former Governor and his cronies to rubbish our hard earned peace in the state any more,” Matawalle angrily explained.

He added, “Henceforth, I will show him that power is now in my hands not in his hands anymore. And we shall appropriately employ it for the benefit and protection of millions of our citizens in the state.”

Governor Matawalle noted that Abdulazeez Yari failed in his duty as a governor as he could not secure the lives and property of the people and having lost his chance was now bent to ensure that the present administration also failed in the eyes of the people.

The governor explained, “To show that they planned all these, I was billed to be in Germany to share my experience with German-African Forum on peace, but I cancelled the trip because of what happened. But to my utmost surprise, their social media hawks dominated the net that I have abandoned the people at their time of need.

“They did not even care to know that I was still very much around with the people.”

Governor Matawalle said henceforth, his administration would start regulating the online postings from the youth, adding, “We shall order for the arrest of anyone who posts fake news on the social media about Zamfara. The situation in Zamfara state today requires caution and social responsibility.”