Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, has accused Abdulaziz Yari, his predecessor, of inciting violence in the state.

According to a report, the governor made the accusation at government house, Gusau, while receiving some firearms that some “repentant bandits” surrendered.

The governor reportedly blamed recent attacks on Yari, saying he could order his arrest if killings continue in the state.

He said it is not a coincidence that attacks occur whenever his predecessor visits.

“I have decided to take this action against the former governor because I observed that whenever he visited the state, there would be attacks and killing of innocent people immediately he left,” Matawalle was quoted to have said.

Fourteen persons were killed on Sunday in an attack on Karaye village in Gummi local government area.

The attack is the first major breach of the peace agreement between the state government and suspected bandits.

Matawalle alleged that his predecessor’s visit was followed by a security breach, which he described as “too much of coincidence.”

“Security is the responsibility of all and I wonder why some people such as the former governor and his followers are not happy with the current development in which the security of the state has significantly improved,” he said.

The governor, therefore, instructed security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute anybody found to be responsible for the killings, saying he would not allow “some failed politicians” to destroy the state for their personal interests.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, Matawalle spoke about attacks.

“Three different attacks were launched when the former governor visited the state and that can’t be coincidence, let there be another attack or violence the next time you set foot in zamfara so help me God. Politicizing peoples lives will never hold as long as I’m Governor,” Mutawalle wrote.

He was responding to another handle, supposedly belonging to Yari, where the ex-governor exonerated himself.

How and where did I foment any trouble? Let me tell u, I’m not his mate politically. I am far above him. When I was a governor, I mind my business of governance nt issuing empty threats to my opponents. When I was the governor he was too insignificant to even appear in my dreams — Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (@AA_Yari2015) November 22, 2019

This is what is bothering him. He is just envious of my political standing in Zamfara. — Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (@AA_Yari2015) November 22, 2019

The fact of the matter is that the mess is still there in Zamfara. There is no any peace in the state. The governor knows the attackers and killers of Zamfara people because they are his friends. — Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (@AA_Yari2015) November 22, 2019