The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has described judges in the country as prone to health challenges because “they work extra hours.”

The CJN spoke in a message he sent at the commissioning of the Justice Umaru Abdullahi Health Clinic, built by the Katsina State government, for judiciary workers in the area.

A Supreme Court judge, Justice Uwani Abba Aji, represented the CJN at the ceremony.

Muhammad urged other state governments to emulate the Katsina State in the provision of healthcare facilities for judiciary officers in their respective states.

“I also urge state governments to respect the independence of the judiciary to enhance good governance and the rule of law,” the CJN was quoted as saying.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state would continue to reposition democratic institutions to make them more efficient in service delivery.





He explained that the provision of healthcare and welfare for judiciary officers and their support staff are some of the ways of enhancing service delivery in the sector.

According to the governor, the health centre will provide primary healthcare for judges, kadis, their immediate family and supporting staff of the judiciary.

“The Katsina State government has remained sensitive to the welfare of the judges and kadis, and judiciary officers have been attending international programmes approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Medical allowances, annual court vacation allowances, robes and dress allowances are being promptly settled. All these welfare packages are implemented to insulate judges from temptations.

“I, therefore, appeal to judges to fear Allah in the discharge of their duties for the courts to remain the last hope for the common man,” Masari said.