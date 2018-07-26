Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged civil servants to update their knowledge to enable them key into government policies and programmes for the smooth running of state affairs.

Masari said this on Wednesday at the swearing-in of a new Head of Service, Idris Usman Tune, in Katsina, noting that the inability of the civil servants to update their educational qualifications was slowing down governance in the state.

According to him, “when civil servants don’t update themselves, they become occupationally lazy and fail to deliver and meet up with what is expected of them.

“Retraining through workshops, seminars and related avenues enables civil servants to compete favourably both at the state and national levels.”

Continuing, the governor said: “The cooperation from the middle and most senior civil servants in the government is not as expect. We try to improve the quality so that we remove a lot of these consultancy businesses in the service.

“What we found out is that some sections of the civil service is not keen or interested, or has lost touch because lack of training or exposure makes someone lazy.

“Most of our senior civil servants have basic qualifications to go higher even to become more knowledgeable, but they have become lazy,” the governor said.

He, therefore, called on the new HoS to make training and retraining of civil servants a priority, as doing so, he continued, would enable them to become competitive nationally.

Masari also appealed to the new HoS to treat people with justice and fairness in order to enhance the transformation of the state civil service.