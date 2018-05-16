Apparently worried by the reported increase in rate of drugs and substances abuse in Katsina State, a non-governmental organisation, Queen Dijah Women and Children Awareness Initiative (QDWCAI), has urged Governor Aminu Bello Masari to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse in the state.

Founder of the group, Khadijah Suleiman Saulawa, the move would go a long way in the fight against drugs abuse especially among women and the youth.

“Considering the alarming rate of drug abuse among students and women in the state, we call on Governor Aminu Bello Masari to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse in the state.

“Saulawa said at the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Katsina, at a one-day sensitization campaign against drug abuse.

According to her, “The situation is terrible and worrisome hence the need for total action against the menace. It calls for the government to take the bull by the horns.

“Government should also ensure that all the relevant laws and statutory provisions in respect of drug abuse are fully and effectively implemented at all times.

“We are in the school today to sensitize the students on the dangers of drug abuse, to catch them young in order to change their mindset.

Also speaking on, ‘Implications of Drug Abuse,’ at the programme, a resource person from the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Zainab Ibrahim, hinted that young people start engaging on drug abuse at the age of ten.

Ibrahim said, “This is highly regrettable as Nigerian youth are exposed to the dangers inherent in drug in their formative years. This is how bad the situation is.

“The health implications include, premature death, heart and lungs diseases, high blood pressure, hepatitis, damage of the kidney, brain and liver, among others.