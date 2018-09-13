Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has enjoined youths to seek knowledge with the mindset of becoming employers of labour after graduation.

Masari stated this during the inauguration of committees on “Governor Masari Student Talent Hunt Project” in Katsina.

“Students should realise that the government does not have sufficient jobs to offer every graduate”, he said, assuring that the present administration would continue to create an enabling atmosphere for the students to possess enough talents.

According to him, young men and women at the youthful age have the potentials to move faster, adding that the “APC is here not only to invest in today but also to think of how to put forward the map of Katsina on all spheres of human endeavor in tomorrow’s world.”

He lamented that the colonial masters left a schooling system that emphasized white collar jobs to the detriment of developing the talent of youths to possess entrepreneurship in the state.

Governor Masari, therefore, charged the executive members of the committee to work for the purpose of their establishment.

Mallam Faisal Ja’afaru Rafindadi, the chairman of the student talent hunt project, had earlier said 180 participating students had so far been registered.

Rafindadi, who is also the Director General of Katsina Public Exhibition and Gallery, explained that the project was sub-divided under four committees – jurists, publicity, organizing and political groups.