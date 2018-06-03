The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has restated his administration’s commitment to revamp the educational sector, saying the continue flow of revenue from the federation account to the state will enable his administration to on monthly basis put up 10 blocks of classrooms in the state.

Masari recalled that successive administrations in the state have neglected the educational sector, which made them to be recording “200 to 300 pupils per class in the schools”.

The governor, who was speaking shortly after the pupils of various primary schools within Katsina metropolis conducted the cultural “Tashe” at Government House, Katsina, on Saturday, said his administration will continue to renovate and upgrade schools throughout the state.

“I want to avoid recalling what happened in the past, but facts must be stated as they are for history to take proper perspective. When I visited Kahutu to inspect a road, I came to face with grim reality where I saw three primary schools with buildings on the ground. But today, the story is different as the affected schools are re-constructed,” Masari said.

He urged parents to show more interest in the educational development of their children, stating that there was need for parents to ensure that children attend schools instead of allowing them to be roaming the streets.

The governor, during the occasion, announced Hajj seats for the Head Teacher of Hamza Maigoro Memorial Primary School and the Education Secretary of Katsina Local Government respectively.

The Executive Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Lawal Buhari Daura, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the governor for allowing the pupils on annual basis to be showcasing the culture of the people of the state through the Tashe by the pupils.

Daura assured the people that the board would continue to implement policies geared towards revamping the dwindling fortunes of education in the state.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Katsina State History and Culture Bureau lauded Governor Masari for according proper attention to restoring the historical and cultural identity of Katsina and Daura people.

He used the occasion to announce that the state had awarded the contract for the renovation, rehabilitation and upgrade of the open air theatre along Jibiya road in Katsina.

He said: “Since the construction of the Theatre in 1998, not a single administration offered to give attention to the structure until the coming of Governor Masari. However, the Bureau had been winning prizes, trophies and laurels during the NAFEST and other organised fiestas in the country.”

The event, which saw primary school pupils displaying good performance in the Tashe and drama was witnessed by the secretary to the state government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, and the former Speaker of the state Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru, among other dignitaries.