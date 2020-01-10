<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Aminu Bel­lo Masari of Katsi­na State has stated that despite the re­surgence of criminality in the state the peace process with bandits has not collapse.

Masari made this asser­tion on Thursday, while ad­dressing newsmen on the security situation during a media chat in the state.

According to him, the re­surgence of banditry was by bandits who did not joined the peace process.

He added that, leaders of some unrepentant group such as Dangote and Dan Karami did not join the peace accord process. But we have send words to them to change their ways because we have responsibility to protect people’s lives’.





On the recent Jibia attack, the Governor noted that, it was smugglers from Jibia that invited bandits to chase away Customs but have now turned against them.

Masari alleged that those informing kidnappers on their target resides in the towns and they are the ones inviting them.

He added that all their ef­forts was to restore peace in the state and reduce the level of criminality.

He urged journalists to re­port responsibly to avoid put­ting peoples lives in danger.

Masari advised communi­ties to rejuvenate their com­munal living by promoting desired respect in the society.