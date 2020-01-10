Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has stated that despite the resurgence of criminality in the state the peace process with bandits has not collapse.
Masari made this assertion on Thursday, while addressing newsmen on the security situation during a media chat in the state.
According to him, the resurgence of banditry was by bandits who did not joined the peace process.
He added that, leaders of some unrepentant group such as Dangote and Dan Karami did not join the peace accord process. But we have send words to them to change their ways because we have responsibility to protect people’s lives’.
On the recent Jibia attack, the Governor noted that, it was smugglers from Jibia that invited bandits to chase away Customs but have now turned against them.
Masari alleged that those informing kidnappers on their target resides in the towns and they are the ones inviting them.
He added that all their efforts was to restore peace in the state and reduce the level of criminality.
He urged journalists to report responsibly to avoid putting peoples lives in danger.
Masari advised communities to rejuvenate their communal living by promoting desired respect in the society.