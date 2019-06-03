<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari and his deputy, Alhaji Munnir Yakubu, on Sunday paid the traditional Ramadan homage to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar.

Newsmen reports that the duo arrived Daura at 6.20 p.m. and later joined the Emir to break the fast at his palace at about 7 p.m.

Highlights of the visit were prayers for peace and prosperity, with the governor and his host seeking divine intervention toward lasting peace and stability in the state and the nation.

The Ramadan homage has become an annual tradition since Masari became governor in 2015.