



Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, on Tuesday in Katsina told newsmen that his recent outburst that the state is under security siege has paid off through increased attention on the state by different security agencies through increased number of personnel and the deployment of needed equipment to checkmate armed banditry and other crime-related activities especially in the frontline local government areas of the state.

Masari who made the above disclosure during a media chat designed to herald his re-election for a second term, maintained that the state has enjoyed relative peace since then and that the recent upsurge in Dan Musa and Kankara Local Government areas where two security operatives were killed during the recent Gubernatorial and House of Assembly election were politically motivated and will soon die a natural death.

He said ’’If we didn’t cry out at that time we wouldn’t have received urgent security attention as well as the overhaul of our security architecture’’

‘’Tackling criminality in the frontline local government areas of the state were primary concern to us. We are therefore cooperating with security agencies and neighbouring states with boundaries in the front line local government areas, to ensure the promotion of peace. We are not compromising with security challenges in the state’’

The Governor further assured that the state Government is doing its best, to ensure it does not compromise with the security and peaceful co-existence of its people.