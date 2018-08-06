The Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari on Monday sent the names of 34 persons to the state House of Assembly for onward screening and confirmation as caretaker committee chairmen of the 34 local government councils of the state.

The names of the appointees were contained in a letter read by the Leader of the House, Hambali Faruk, during Monday’s plenary.

Reading the letter on the floor of the Assembly, Faruk informed his colleagues that the governor exercised his right in pursuance of Section 80 of the local government administrative law.

According to the house leader, “The governor’s decision to form the committees was in line with his administration’s desire to bring development closer to the rural dwellers.”