Fun seekers in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, are already upbeat as the September 22 date for the 2018 edition of the distinguished Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria draw closer.

This year’s annual event is holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, leading the roll call of VIPs confirmed for the historic award.

Also expected are entrepreneur, Founder of Elisabeth Jack-Rich Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Elisabeth Jack Rich Tein Jr; Hon. Diepreye Abaye Leghemo; Dame Judith Obiajulu Amaechi, wife of the Transportation Minister; His Royal Majesty King Ateke Tom JP; Mr. Joseph Ebosa, Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu and singer Faze.

It was gathered that contestants for the pageant side of the event are already in camp at Sandralia Hotel in Abuja where they had their photo-shoot.

There will be an Abuja All White Pool Party on September 16 as well as Peace Charity Football Match between contestants and Nigeria Female Officers.

On September 20, there will be a Peace Walk to celebrate World UN Day and grand finale at Transcorp Hilton on September 22 for the award night and crowning of Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria.

Among the awardees are Mr. Richard Erepamo Akinaka; Prof. (Amb.) Apostle Ejiofor Chinedum Emmanuel; Mr. Sowemimo Abiodun Alex; Alhaji Yusuf Chico Otuya; Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; Sir Capt. Edward Yinkere; Prince Ishola Abiodun Olatunbosun; Dr. Evans Woherem; Haruna Bawa Waziri, Chief Henry Njoku; Mr. Emmanuel Akpakwu; Dr. Abiodun Christopher Onus; Dr. Elisha Attai; Comrade Pascal Benedick Ogbonna; Mr. Samson Davies, Mr. Quincy Peter Oko; Mrs. Saadatu Adamu, Chief Gesi Asamaowei; Malvin Thompson K; Stanley Uzochukwu; Festus Uchenna, Option A International and Comedian Acapella.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director of Peace Ambassador Agency, organisers of the annual awards appreciated one of their partners, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for their sponsorship.

He said those notable award recipients were selected for their noble efforts and commitment to nation building and philanthropic contributions to the less privileged and widows in the society.