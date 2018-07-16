The Katsina State Government says it is working with the World Bank to spend N50 billion to tackle erosion, desertification and flooding in the state.

Gov. Aminu Masari, who made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the money would be provided through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

NAN reports that the World Bank would soon be launch the project in the state.

The governor said that the government was doing a lot in addressing environmental challenges since its inauguration in 2015.

According to him, the administration has spent over N5 billion on the construction of drainage across the state over the last three years.

‘‘When you have good drainage system, you have reduced the issue of collapsed buildings as a result of over flooding especially in the low level areas in the state.

‘‘That will also assist in reducing loss of farmlands due to erosion,’’ he said.

Masari said the government has been sensitising the people against building houses with substandard materials to reduce damage by windstorm.

‘‘People should seek advice of experts with regards to directional flow of wind before building houses,’’ he added.

He said that the government would continue to provide information on weather condition for the people to take appropriate measures to reduce the magnitude of windstorm disasters being recorded in the state.

The governor assured that the administration would also partner other organisations to improve the social and economic conditions of rural dwellers especially in providing access roads and markets for farm produce.