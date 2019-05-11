<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Saturday inaugurated a 28 member committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, and charged with the task of ensuring a smooth transition to his administration’s second term in office

Mustapha Inuwa while inaugurating the committee on behalf of the Governor, said members were drawn from divergent professional backgrounds and experiences to ensure timely and quality delivery of their terms of reference

He said “The committee members were drawn mostly from party elders and individuals who played active role during the 2019 campaigns and the subsequent re-election of the Governor. The Director of Security is the secretary to the committee ’’

“The members were given terms of references and were expected to establish six subcommittees broken down into publicity, venue logistics, protocol, entertainment and so on. The Committee is expected to submit its report on Tuesday May 14’’

On the non-inclusion of members of the opposition into the committee in fulfillment of Governor Masari’s speech of running an inclusive government, Alhaji Inuwa said the opposition was deliberately left out because they were in court challenging the election.

He said “Had it been they were not in court contesting our victory at the polls, we would have simply invited them to join the government and nominated their candidates for appointments’’

“But they chose the other way rather than congratulating us .so we wait till after the court, then we see what happens’’

Recall that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, which came a distant second in the March 9 governorship election, had petitioned the electoral outcome at the State Election Petition Tribunal which began sitting on Monday May 6

As the countdown to the inauguration of Governor Masari for a second term in office draws nearer, anxiety are mounting particularly on whether the current political office holders will be retained, or dissolved