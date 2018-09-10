Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina has commended the exemplary leadership qualities of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, describing him as “a role model” for the nation’s young leaders.

Masari gave the commendation in Daura, when he inaugurated two palace chambers renovated by the Emir from his personal resources.

The governor particularly commended Umar’s loyalty, simplicity, hospitality, resourcefulness and peaceful disposition in the discharge of his official conduct, and urged others in leadership positions to emulate such attributes.

“Your lifestyle is exceptionally simple; you are unique in your ways and worthy of emulation by all,” he said.

Masari expressed surprise that Umar had conducted his affairs “without being beggarly”, and assured him of the state government’s readiness to support efforts that would attract respect and recognition to traditional institutions.

“All the prominent Nigerians that troop to this revered palace leave with stories of your humility, generosity and warmth. We are proud of this and want to say thank you for these wonderful legacies,” he said.

Earlier, the Emir had said that he renovated the palace with his little resources to give the palace “a befitting status, considering that Daura is the home of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

He promised that his council would continue to support government policies to ensure success.

“We shall also pray for people in leadership positions so that the almighty will guide them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, as well as top government functionaries and politicians.