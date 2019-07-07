<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Saturday in Katsina, decried the widening gap between the growing healthcare needs of the people of the state and the resources needed to address them, blaming it on global economic meltdown.

Masari, who was speaking during the 20th annual conference of the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria, IMAN, held at the Secretariat of Katsina, also disclosed that the APC administration in the state has been implementing the restoration agenda with a well-articulated healthcare reform programmes, adding that government has continued to improve infrastructure, human resources and facilitating community participation in healthcare.

He said, “The APC administration has evolved and maintained functional healthcare service delivery, which is meeting up the objective of the SDGs and WHO global minimum standards.”

He assured that apart from the renovation and equipping of hospitals across the state, his government has evolved an efficient drug management system in the state.

“As members of the Islamic Medical Association, you must see your position beyond call to duty but as that of trust and responsibility reposed in you by Almighty Allah and on which you would be held accountable. So, you are bound to conduct yourselves, not only as professional doctors and pharmacists, but as Muslims; and must show commitment to duty, sacrifice and fear of Allah to gain the pleasure of Almighty Allah in the hereafter.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji AbdulAziz Abdullahi Mashi, who represented President Muhammad Buhari at the occasion, assured that government would continue to support non-governmental organisations to complement their efforts in healthcare delivery.