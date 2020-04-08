<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, yesterday said the dreaded corona virus, COVID-19 pandemic had claimed its first victim in the state. The victim was private medical practitioner.

The governor gave the name of the victim as Dr Aliyu Yakubu, after receiving a briefing the Katsina Anti-Corona Virus committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

The victim was said to have died Saturday in Daura LGA of Katsina State.

Disclosing the development to newsmen, the governor said “The deceased who hail from Kogi state died at age of 60 years in Air Force Military Hospital Daura after been admitted for only 2 hours after returning from Kogi and Lagos state where he stayed for 2 weeks.”





He said the victim who operated a private medical clinic in Daura died after contracting the virus

The Governor said after the death of the victim, his blood sample was collected by the military medical experts and taken to NCDC in Abuja for confirmation.

Masari noted that the result of the test was received by the state, yesterday where it was confirmed that the victim died from the COVID-19 complications.

According to him, the state government had sent medical experts to trace the people that the deceased had contact with in Daura.