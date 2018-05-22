The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has said emphasised the need for Nigeria’s prisons to be reformed.

The Governor made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit a study tour team of advanced command course from Prisons Academy, Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun state led by Assistant Controller General of Prisons, ACG Oluwayiopese Benson at the Government House Council Chamber, Katsina.

He asks the participants of the course to utilize every opportunity to call on the relevant authorities to change the status quo of the prisons to conform to the world best practices.

On his part, Mr Oluwayiopese commended the Governor for being the first to visit Katsina state command of the prison Service shortly after he was sworn in in 2015.

He further commended the governor for being the first chief executive to give amnesty to 35 condemned convicts whose cases did not involve loss of life emphasized the need for the governor to construct a hostel to be dedicated and engraved in his name in the Academy in Ogun state or in the alternative provide a vehicle to the Academy.

It could be recalled that the academy is structured and purposed towards training officers at the managerial levels and equip them with internationally accepted technical skills and best practices.