Governor Aminu Bello Masari, on Saturday at the Government House Katsina, described the two recent attacks in Kankara and Danmusa local government areas as isolated cases, insisting that the state is currently witnessing a decline in banditry attacks as evidenced by return to farming activities and normal lives in most rural communities of the state

Masari who was reacting to the latest attacks, spoke to newsmen in his residence, saying the initial security reports he received, the attacks smacks of rivalry amongst Fulani herdsmen, where one group having lost their herds of cattle to rustling and belongings retaliated by carrying out reprisal attacks on other groups in neighboring communities

He said the incident though condemnable was blown out of proportion particularly by the social media and other interest groups in the state

He said “from the reports we received, the attacks were fallouts from rivalry amongst Fulani herdsmen. One group who felt lost their herds to cattle rustlers went out on revenge mission by attacking other groups in neighboring villages.

‘’We condemn in totality what happened and regret the loss of lives. While we commiserate with those who lost their loved ones we shall quickly assist the displaced while stepping up vigilance in addressing the tide of violence in some parts of the state’’

‘’Our dear state has been witnessing a steady decline in banditry and kidnapping attacks especially in the last few months and there is a steady return to farming and normal activities in most parts of the state. We shall maintain the momentum while ensuring that even isolated cases such as this does not repeat’’

He appealed to the security agencies to step up their games by taking necessary action that will stem the tide of banditry and other related crimes rocking the state.

Masari also called on the social media groups to always verify their stories before reporting.

The Nation recently undertook a tour of the 8 frontline Local Government areas seriously hit by banditry attacks in Katsina State and investigations however revealed a serious decline in the attacks and a return to normalcy and farming activities:

In Batsari Local government area for instance, 60 year old Hamisu Batsari, a farmer and resident of village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state, who lost four of his relations to banditry attacks, captured the prevailing situation in the once dreaded local government in the state, when he told newsmen in Hausa, that normalcy has returned and that there is peace as farming activities has picked up its usual frenzy in the area

He said’’ Alhamduiahi, our place is quiet now, we are farming as usual, we thank the Governor and the security agencies for their efforts in curtailing the attacks, am also happy with what the local vigilante are doing as well.’’