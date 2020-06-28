



Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has again reiterated the directive that no bandit should be left alive in the forests of the frontline local governments in the state.

Masari was speaking during a sympathy and condolence visit to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Faskari, Kadisau and Dandume communities at the weekend.

The Governor explained that the bandits needed to be completely eliminated for peace to return to the land, adding that, the only language that the bandits understand was the firing of AK-47 and therefore should be treated with the language that they understand.

He assured the about 4,000 IDPs at Faskari primary school and another 800 in Dandume of government’s continued attention and care through the provision of adequate food and medicaments throughout their stay in the camps.

Masari explained that as soon as the military and police deployed to dealt with the bandits were able to secure the forests, they will return to their homes to continue with their farming activities.





On the dastardly action of informants within the communities, the Governor appealed to the communities to assist in identifying these miscreants called informants to enable them receive the same punishment with that of the bandits in the Forests.

In a remark, the chairman of the state Action Committee on IDPs and Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Alhaji Sani Danlami informed the Governor that the committee had been up and doing in the feeding and health care needs of the IDPs in the camps at Faskari and Dandume.

He announced that some politicians have also been complementing the state government towards the provision of food items for the IDPs.

While at Faskari and Dandume LGAs, the Heads of Administration and Finance, Alhaji Lawal Ibrahim Danmumuni and Alhaji Aminu Idris Mashi both assured the Governor of ensuring adequate treatment for the IDPs in line with best international protocols.