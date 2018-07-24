Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has tasked intending pilgrims to the 2018 Hajj in Saudi Arabia, on good conduct.

Al-Makura made the call on Tuesday in Lafia at a farewell ceremony for the state intending pilgrims to the holy land.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mr Silas Agara, said the pilgrims were the state’s ambassadors at the holy land hence the need for them to be of good conduct.

Al-Makura assured that adequate logistics had been put in place to ensure that their pilgrimage was hitch free.

He attributed the increase in number of self sponsored pilgrims to the hard work and dedication of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (MPWB).

Al-Makura assured Muslim faithful in the state that government would continue to support activities that would enhance their spiritual life.

Earlier, Malam Hassan Naraba, Executive Secretary of the board, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support towards ensuring a successful Hajj operation.

He further explained that the state was unable to fill the 1, 180 slots allocated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), adding that only 680 slots were paid for by individuals, while government sponsored 100 persons.

He also expressed gratitude to individuals who provided materials to the intending pilgrims and pray God to continue to bless them.

The programme featured special prayers for peace and unity of the country.