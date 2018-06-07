Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has granted pardon to 35 convicts in the state and paid the fines imposed on 28 others.

Ahdulkarim Kana, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

According to Kana, the governor granted the pardon in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution.

He stated that the decision of the governor followed a recommendation by the state Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“The governor has approved the remission of sentences to 35 convicts in the various prison formations in the state based on powers conferred on him,’’

Kana said that the governor had also paid the fines imposed on 28 other convicts who were given options of fines by some courts but could not afford to pay.

He also said that the governor advised the beneficiaries to desist from committing any crime that would bring them back to prison.

Kana added that Al-Makura would meet with the inmates on Friday to work out modalities for their handover to their respective families.