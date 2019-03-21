



Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, on Wednesday said the state government had cleared more than N40 billion debt incurred before the inception of his administration in 2011.

Al-Makura disclosed this in Lafia at the inauguration of the state transition committee for the smooth hand-over on May 29.

He said as at December 2016, the state government had settled more that N40 billion debt incurred by previous administration.

He assured that funds would not be an impediment to the new administration in the execution of projects and implementation of policies and programmes.

Al-Makura said the committee would guide the process and ensure smooth transition to sustain the progress and development of the state.

He said the appointment of the committee was intended to serve as vehicle for the holistic evaluation of his stewardship and performance since 2011.

“This course of action has become imperative in view of the need to review the activities of this government to highlight areas that are critical for sustenance and improvement by the in-coming administration,” Al-Makura said.

The governor said the committee would review his administration’s performance in all sectors from May 29, 2011 to May 29, 2019.

It would also identify challenges in the implementation of policies, projects and programmes of the Administration and suggest steps for the incoming administration to explore.

He said the committee would also examine Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Government-Owned Companies and available manpower for appropriate recommendations.

He said that part of the committee’s terms of reference was to plan and execute a befitting handing over ceremony on May 29, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the transition committee, co-chaired by the Deputy Governor, Silas Agara and the in-coming Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, is expected to submit its report within four weeks.