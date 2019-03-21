



Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Wednesday inaugurated a 31-man committee to kick-start the handover of government to the next administration in the state.

Inaugurating the committee in Lafia, Al-Makura said the committee would serve as a vehicle for a holistic evaluation of his stewardship and the performance of his administration during his tenure in office.

“According to the governor, “It would be recalled that following the successful and peaceful conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, 9th March 2019 which saw the victory of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the emergence of Engr. A. A Sule as the governor-elect of Nasarawa State, it has become necessary to kick-start the process for the smooth handover of the mantle of leadership to my successor, the newly elected governor.

“The composition of a high-powered Transition Committee to set the stage, guide and chaperon the process towards smooth and seamless transition in order to sustain the progress and development of our dear state,” the governor said.

The committee, which is chaired by Deputy Governor Silas Ali Agara, has terms of reference to include to review the administration of Al-Makura in all sectors during its stewardship from 29th May, 2011 to 29th May, 2019; to identify challenges in the implementation of policies, projects and programmes of the administration and suggest likely steps for the incoming administration to explore.

Others were to examine Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as government-owned companies, including available manpower and make appropriate recommendations; to plan and execute a befitting handing over ceremony from the outgoing administration to the incoming one on 29th May, 2019.

The committee has four weeks to submit its report within from the date of inauguration.