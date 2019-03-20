



Outgoing Governor of Nasarawa state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has disclosed that his government inherited 40 billion naira debt in 2011 when he assumed office.

Governor Al-Makura further said that the next administration under governor-elect Mr Abdullahi Sule will take up on a clean slate as he had cleared all state debts.

The outgoing governor stated this at the government house in Lafia while inaugurating transition committee members and boards of some state government institutions, noting that state debts were incured by past administrations.

He explained that all loans taken by his administration to execute capital projects have being paid in addition to his clearing the N40 billion debt he inherited.

The governor said the transition committee become necessary to kick start the process for the smooth handover of leadership to his successor, the newly elected governor.

“I approved the composition of a high powered transition committee to set the stage, guide and chaperon the process towards smooth and seamless transition in order to sustain the progress and development of our dear state,” the governor said.

“The committee is intended to serve as a vehicle for the holistic evaluation of my stewardship and the performance of this administration during my tenure in office.”

The transition committee is headed by state deputy governor Silas Agara, while the deputy governor-elect, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, will serve as co-chairman, and the secretary to the state government, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, is to serve as committe secretary. The committee has 31 members.

The governor also inaugurated chairmen and members of two boards, Board of Teachers Service Commission and Nasarawa Broadcasting Service.