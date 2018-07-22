Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has at the weekend banned the production of charcoal in the state to prevent the cutting down and burning of trees in the state.

Almakura gave the directive during the flag-off of the 2018 tree planting campaign in Lafia, the state capital.

He said “the ban of charcoal production in the state is to support the federal government’s ban on the exportation of the commodity hence the state government has employed over 1,500 environment guards to effect the ban and other environmental degradation activities for sustainability of the state’s environment.”

“I call on Nasarawa State people to cooperate with these environment guards so that our trees will not be fallen indiscriminately. The situation were people cut down trees near our streams will not be tolerated again.”

According to him, the state government will plant over 20,000 trees across the state, starting with Lafia, the state capital because of its explosive population in the past five years.

“We earmarked three forest reserves in the three senatorial zones as natural forest in the state, as well as resuscitate the tree planting campaign for the protection of the eco-system against environmental degradation in the state.”

He called on citizens of the state to support the programme by planting at least five trees within the next five years of the project to reduce deforestation, gas emission, soil erosion and other factors that result to environmental degradation in the state..