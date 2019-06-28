<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has said what the Yoruba descendants need to do to achieve development that could replicate giant strides of era of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, is to forge unity.

Makinde stated this in Ibadan at the launch of a book entitled: ”Autobiography of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.”

The book of the sage, who was the first Premier of Western Region was translated into Yoruba by Mr Alao Adedayo, the Publisher of Alaroye Newspaper.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, decried the security challenges in the Yoruba speaking states and the nation in general.

According to him, collaboration and exchange of ideas among the South West States will enhance efforts geared toward tackling the insecurity.

According to him, with unity, Yoruba can defeat any forces of darkness attempting to overwhelm the region.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, said that vices such as kidnapping, harassment by criminal herdsmen and other crimes were now rife in Yoruba land.

“What is worrisome is that most of the herdsmen perpetrating these criminal activities are alleged to be non-Nigerians, but migrants from some West African countries.

“The Yoruba are proud of their harmonious relationship with indigenous Fulani,” he said.

The monarch also stated that solution to the current security challenges lies in restructuring of the federation, noting that the central government was too powerful.

In his remarks at the event, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, said that the Yoruba were against Federal Government’s proposed cattle ranches in the South West and other Yoruba-speaking towns and villages in Kogi and Kwara.

He also cautioned governors of the South West states against ceding any portion of their land for the purpose of cattle ranch, adding that everyone must close ranks to tackle insecurity we are already engulfed with.

Dignitaries at the event include the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Prof. Bamiji Akintoye, who represented the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Chief Kessington Adebutu, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria, PLC, Amb. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu among others.