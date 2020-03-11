<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said on Tuesday that his administration has been providing a safe and secure state for investors, warning criminally-minded elements to stay away from the state and the South-West geopolitical zone.

The governor, who stated this while signing the Oyo State Security Network, code-named Amotekun Corps Bill 2020, into law at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, declared that the Amotekun Law was a product of effective planning, strategising, engagement and alignments among the six states of the South-West geopolitical zone.

He called on investors to come to Oyo, noting that the environment was secure and safe and that his administration would guarantee high returns on their investments.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that Amotekun was not created to replace the existing federal security system.





He noted that the existing security system had gaps in terms of funding and personnel, adding that the Amotekun security outfit was meant to complement the efforts of the existing security outfits.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State House of Assembly passed the Bill into the law on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

While signing the bill into law, Makinde said: “Today is 10th of March 2020 and history has just been made because Amotekun Law is in force in Oyo State. It has been a long and torturous journey.

“Let me also add that this is not a replacement for the traditional security agencies. We saw that there are existing gaps in the funding and even in the number of personnel employed but we have to secure our people. This is meant to complement the effort of federal security agencies.”

Governor Makinde, who reiterated the warning to criminal elements to stay away from Oyo State and, indeed, the South-West, noted that with the state’s newly-introduced security architecture and the new Amotekun initiative, the long arm of the law would always catch up with them.