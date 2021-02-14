



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has vowed to resist attempts of those he described as fifth columnists to destabilize the state.

Makinde said this in response to wanton destruction of life and property during a misunderstanding that erupted among traders of Sasa market in the state.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun on Sunday, the governor said his administration was

trying to maintain the peaceful atmosphere that the State has been known for.

Olatubosun said against the belief of some people that the State government did not react early to skirmishes in any part of the State, no issue of insecurity that commensurate efforts were not deployed to appeal to the warring parties.

He added that immediately the Shasa market fight started, government invited and calmed the major stakeholders concerned and also deployed security agencies to maintain peace in the area.

“It is unfair for anybody to say the government has not done enough to nip insecurity in the bud, governor Seyi Makinde is one of the governors in Nigeria that always make all possible efforts at ensuring peace in his State.

“He never for any reason abandoned his role as the Chief Security Officer of the State, and you can see that he has brought calm to Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones after the recent hullabaloo there.”

Olatubosun hinted that the State administration has identified agro-economic as the mainstay of commercial development and job creator for the teeming youths.





He called on the people of the State to work with the government and security apparatus to end criminal activities and improve the chances of growing the economy of Oyo State.

The Commissioner added that opposition politicians who tried to score political point by hiding behind such crisis should be seen as the enemy of the people.

He maintained that no attempt to destabilize the State by those he called ‘the fifth columnists’ would be allowed by the present administration.

“We have seen and heard them, politics should not be introduced into the important issue of security of lives and properties of our people, they should know for sure that this administration will not allow anything that will create fear for investors and business concerns to come into our State and create wealth for our people.

“It is in maintaining peace that we will keep businesses thriving and attracting more investments, it is there that we will maximize job opportunities and improve on our revenue generation to develop social infrastructures, so if they think they should disrupt the peace in the land because of politics, they should be told that they have governor Makinde to contend with,” he pointed.

The governor’s aide called on the traditional institution and Community leaders as well as the people of Oyo State to join the governor’s efforts in making the State the desired haven of business and have confidence in the government, while maintaining peaceful coexistence with their neighbors.

He said this would help achieve the enviable height the Makinde-led administration is set to take the state.