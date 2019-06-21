<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stated that his government would rely on traditional rulers in the state to improve the security of lives and property.

The governor, who made the pledge while speaking at an event to mark the 56th birthday of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, which was held at Ilaji Hotels and Resort, said that he would be constantly knocking on the doors of the monarchs for consultations and support to tame insecurity.

Makinde, who was represented on the occasion, said that since security was one of the four cardinal objectives of his government, he would leave no stone unturned to tackle the menace.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde assured the traditional rulers that he would assign them huge roles in the government even though the constitution does not isolate specific roles for the traditional institution.

The statement quoted the governor as saying: “Though royal fathers have not been accorded their rightful recognition, as they have been excluded by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, from having specific roles and functions, I want to make it abundantly clear that our royal fathers will have a place and a huge responsibility in this government.

“We have identified four key areas as the pillars of this government: education, economic expansion, health care and security. Traditional rulers will have major roles to play in the success of these programmes, especially in the area of security.

“Our traditional rulers, like no other persons, are great custodians of values, ethos, and culture that can be explored to re-orientate society and keep it secure.

“Therefore, I will be looking forward to consulting with all royal fathers on how best to achieve the objective of making Oyo State one of the safest in the country.”