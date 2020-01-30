<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has made good his administration’s promise to recall civil servants unjustly sacked by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The fact emerged on Thursday as civil servants found to have been unjustly sacked four years ago at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) have been recalled. Ajimobi’s administration was said to have in February 2016, terminated the appointments of the recalled officers for unjustified reasons.

The recalled civil servants were officially received by the corporation’s executive chairman, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who described Governor Makinde as a promise-keeper.

It was gathered that the governor had last year set up a committee that looked into the cases of sacked civil servants during the tenure of Ajimobi. The committee, in its report, stated that some workers deserved the punishment, while a number of them had their appointments unjustly terminated. The committee recommended that those who were unjustly sacked should be recalled.

The recalled staff are Mr Oyeboade Oyewole of the News and Current Affairs Department, Mr Peter Ajayi of the Commercial Services Department, Mr Segun Lawal of Administration and Supplies Department, Mr Akinniyi Akinlabi of the Engineering Department, and Mr Ademola Adeniyi of the Programmes Department.





Addressing the recalled staff on Thursday, Oyelade noted that the governor, on hearing about the disengagement of the staff in February 2019, during the electioneering, was pained for the unjustified disengagement of the career officers, and promised to look into the matter.

“This is a veritable template for the recalled officers to know that the present administration will not let injustice prevail forever. The present administration plans to get on with this as we move along towards 2023,” he said.

Oyelade, however, congratulated the recalled officers on behalf of Governor Makinde, adding that the governor expects them to get to work immediately without any kind of disruption to the system presently on the ground, emphasising the need for cooperation between the recalled staff those on the ground so that the BCOS Projects could move forward unabated.

He appealed to the recalled officers to add value and make a difference immediately, saying they should quickly adapt to the system they left four years ago, adding that the corporation’s signals had been expanded such that all the nooks and crannies of the state have been listening to the station clearly on the radio. He said the governor had also promised to extend the corporation’s television viewership all over the state by the last quarter of this year.