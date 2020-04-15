<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state says he would volunteer to donate his blood for post-Covid-19 studies by experts in Nigeria.

In a tweet via his verified twitter handle @seyiamakinde, he said the decision is borne out of his believe that we must find local solutions to containing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





“We have been advocating for local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State. So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteer to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the “Evaluation of Post Infection Protection Against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria,” the governor tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Recall that Governor Makinde is a coronavirus survivor having tested positive for the virus and later tested negative twice after treating himself using local solutions.