Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state says he would volunteer to donate his blood for post-Covid-19 studies by experts in Nigeria.
In a tweet via his verified twitter handle @seyiamakinde, he said the decision is borne out of his believe that we must find local solutions to containing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
“We have been advocating for local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State. So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteer to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the “Evaluation of Post Infection Protection Against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria,” the governor tweeted on Wednesday morning.
Recall that Governor Makinde is a coronavirus survivor having tested positive for the virus and later tested negative twice after treating himself using local solutions.