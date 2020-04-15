Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Tuesday flagged off the COVID-19 Drive-Walk Through Testing programme in the state aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state says he would volunteer to donate his blood for post-Covid-19 studies by experts in Nigeria.

In a tweet via his verified twitter handle @seyiamakinde, he said the decision is borne out of his believe that we must find local solutions to containing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.


“We have been advocating for local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State. So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteer to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the “Evaluation of Post Infection Protection Against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria,” the governor tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Recall that Governor Makinde is a coronavirus survivor having tested positive for the virus and later tested negative twice after treating himself using local solutions.

