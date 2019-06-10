<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday pledged to waive his immunity as the governor if brought before the proposed anti-corruption agency in the state.

At the inauguration of the ninth Assembly, Makinde promised to immediately sponsor two bills on an anti-corruption agency for the state and investment promotion.

Makinde said investors’ confidence would be boosted by the state’s anti-corruption agency.

He said he would lead a transparent and accountable government for the next four years.

The governor charged the lawmakers to get prepared for the challenges ahead and called for the support for the legislature to deliver on his electioneering promises.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to mention that two of the first bills the executive will be sponsoring are; the Oyo state Investment Promotion Agency Bill and the Oyo state Financial Crimes Commission Bill.”

Makinde further hinted that the OYSIPA bill, 2019 will birth an agency that will initiate, promote, facilitate, and coordinate investments in the state through Greenfield, Public-Private Partnerships, Privatization, Commercialization of state owned-assets and transform the economy of the state through strategic asset management.

He said the Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bill will create a state agency that will ensure transparency and accountability in both state and private sector and work with the police to reduce economic and financial crimes to the barest minimum.