Oluseyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, has said that his State will emulate Rivers State government in delivering the dividends of democracy to its people.

The governor, who was in Rivers State on Tuesday to flag off construction of three fly-over by Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, maintained that his administration would emulate Wike, who he called Mr. Project, to deliver dividend of democracy to his people.

He stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors would leave legacy of promise kept and his state in particular would key into what Wike’s government was doing.

Alluding to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he said that it was sad that as they tried to get involved in some developmental projects, some people said they were not priority. He said that their priority as government was to build projects that would build lives of the people.

Makinde stated that what Wike was doing in Rivers State was obvious for everyone to see his level of commitment to improving the lives of Rivers people, which according to him, earned him the name, Mr. Project.

The governor of Oyo State, while commending Wike said that he knew what to do and how long it would take, for the project which was awarded to giant construction company, Julius Berger, which was given a time line of 16 months, to complete the project.

“When you have the people and you have the resources, what else do you do? You utilise it well to meet the needs of the people. This energy and momentum must be kept. Transparency must be kept because people must know what is happening in government. Government has a responsibility to leave a legacy that would meet the yearnings of the people. I am happy to be in Rivers State because this place used to be my home and I am proud of what the governor is doing in this state,” he said.