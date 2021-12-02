Governor Makinde: Oyo creating suitable environment for businesses to thrive

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that his administration had been formulating and implementing policies that helped to build an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

The governor maintained that in less than three years of his administration, the state had witnessed significant improvements in its investment outlook and that these have brought many positive results to the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, at the launch of a N200 million Farmers’ Fund by the British American Tobacco, Ibadan, said, “I understand that this state-of-the-art factory, the largest tobacco manufacturing facility in West and Central Africa, which was commissioned and began operations on June 17, 2003, has attained the capacity to produce 100 million sticks of cigarette per day for export to 14 countries.

“As a government, we remain committed to supporting businesses via the provision of adequate infrastructure and security. Our administration will continue to foster an enabling business environment for human and material capital to thrive and prosper.

“This, to us, is an essential ingredient in our expanded economy drive that will take our people from poverty to prosperity. The unique out-grower model used by BATN over the years has contributed immensely to the economic well-being of many farmers in the state.”

“The N200m Farmers’ Fund instituted by BATN Foundation in partnership with IITA, is, therefore, a step in the right direction towards cushioning the impact of the company’s operations on farmers whose livelihoods were affected by the decision to discontinue tobacco cultivation in Oyo State, Nigeria”.