<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, disclosed that the current Oyo state government is inspired by the programmes of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Makinde, who was ably represented by the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, noted that this inspiration has engineered a lot of developments in the state.

Seyi, who has conferred the pacesetter in Integrity in governance award, cited rural development, health and education programmes of the late sage.

He, however, prayed for the will to continue in the development strides even though the administration is six months old.

“The rural development programme, educational programme and health programme of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo are what we stand on.

“We believe that education and health is a must for all and sundry and should not be discriminated.

“It is important to note that this government is just six months old in office.

It has been quite palatable since we started and we pray the almighty God to allow us to finish what we started” He stated.

Makinde commended the Afenifere Chieftain, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo and the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, while expressing gratitude to the Tribune family for the conferment of the Award.