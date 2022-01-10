Governor Makinde: Late Ogbomosho monarch to have state burial

Governor Seyi Makinde said the late Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, will be accorded a state burial.

Makinde made the promise when he paid the monarch’s family a visit on Monday.

The monarch aged 95 died in December 2021 after reigning as king for 48-years.

He was buried the day he died according to Islamic rights. But the grand outing ceremony remains.

Makinde while addressing the family of the monarch, said the visit was to officially condole with the family and entire sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland.

He also consoled them over the death of the monarch’s first daughter Prof. Taibat Danmale, who died on Sunday.

Makinde added that the late monarch deserved a state burial and that the state government would ensure he gets one.

“The purpose of our visit this morning is to officially condole with the family.

“I want to say that Baba, as old as he was, left a good legacy and did wonderfully well for the development of not only Ogbomosoland but also Oyo State.

“I like Baba because he would not hide his feelings. He spoke truth to power. So, we will miss Baba for those qualities.

“Those who don’t want unity and progress for our state have been saying a lot of negative things since Baba joined his ancestors.

“Some said I did not come to condole with the family because I don’t like the people of Ogbomosoland. The truth is, all those people making those comments don’t know how close I was to the palace and to Mama (Olori Ibironke).

“So, those critics are still free to keep running their mouths. Part of the reason I came is that Baba deserves state burial and, for me as the Governor of Oyo State, that is exactly what I will give to Baba.

“So, I am here to discuss with the family personally and whatever we agree on is what I will carry out.”