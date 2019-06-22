<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday inaugurated a 10-member Governor’s Advisory Council charged with the task of guiding the process of evolvement and implementation of policies of the state government.

The committee, inaugurated in the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, has as chairman Senator Hosea Agboola, a former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Makinde said it was necessary to put the council in place as a way to borrow a leaf from corporate organisations that have been making significant progress because they have advisory boards in place.

“This, you will agree with me is the first of its kind in Oyo State as I felt it was necessary to have men with vast knowledge in various fields of endeavour in the affairs of the state,” he declared.

According to the governor, the 10-member advisory council is expected to augment the knowledge and skills of the leadership of his administration.

“They are expected to be readily available when there is the need for expertise advice,” he said. “Let me say that the appointment of these members was never politically motivated as being insinuated.”

Noting that many organisations making progress have advisory boards in place, Makinde avowed: “These are men and women who are behind the success of such organisations.”