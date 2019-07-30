<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated a committee to probe contracts awarded by the administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The inaugurated 10-man committee, headed by the Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Oyo State chapter, Mr. Damola Falade-Fatila, is to review contracts and projects awarded by the Ajimobi’s government between 2017 and 2019.

The committee has a four weeks duration to carry out the assignment.

Makinde conducted the inauguration at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi Secretariat in the company of top government functionaries, including, the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, the ¸ of Service, Mrs. Amidat Agboola, Director General, Due Process Ms Tara Adefowope, Deputy Chief of Staff Mr. Mojeed Ajibola, Executive Assistance (Admin) Reverend Idowu Ogedengbe, Special Adviser (Legislative Matters) Mr. Ademola Adejumobi, Special Adviser (Media) Mr. Jide Ajani, Chief Press Secretary Mr. Taiwo Adisa, among others.

Conducting the inauguration, the governor said the committee was meant to examine the status of some of the ongoing contracts to ascertain if they were justifiably tied to the socio-economic development of the state.

Makinde, who noted that some contractors were making claims on ongoing projects, added that the committee was to examine if the costs of contracts awarded were appropriate, and examine if the contractors were capable enough to deliver the contract in terms of quality and scheduled time.

Falade-Fatila assured the governor that the committee will not disappoint the people of the state.

The members of the committee include Mr. Seun Adelore, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke, Mr. F. O Omokemi (Cabinet Governor’s Office) and Mr. A. Popoola (Ministry of Finance and Budget).

Others are Mrs. M. Adeshina (Office of the Head of Service), Mr. A Olabiyi (Ministry of Justice), Mr. S. Ogunjimi (Bureau of Public Procurement), Mr. T. Oduniyi (Office of the Auditor-General for State) and Mr. O. Popoola (Office of the Head of Service).