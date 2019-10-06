<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has charged political leaders in the country to show more commitment to welfare of the ordinary people who elected them to office.

He gave the charge at the wedding of the sons of the General Overseer of the Living Spring Chapel International, Iwo Road/Ojoo Expressway, Ibadan, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, stating that people in positions of authority must always endeavour to be fair and open to their people.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Moses Alao, further quoted Governor Makinde as charging the newly-wedded couples, Pastor Paul and Ademilola Femi-Emmanuel and Pastor Peter and Cecilia Femi-Emmanuel, to be fair to one another in their dealings by following the tenet contained in Mathew 7:12 “do unto others what you would have them do unto you.”

Earlier, the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Port-Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyomie, admonished the new couples to exhibit God’s attributes of love and forgiveness in their homes.