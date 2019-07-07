<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has reassured the people of the state that he will not renege on his campaign promises, adding that he will govern the state with the fear of God.

He called on the people to be peaceful and embrace peace, saying development can only thrive in the atmosphere of peace.

Governor Makinde spoke through his Deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan at First Baptist Church, Anko, Eruwa during the thanksgiving service held in honor of the Speaker, Oyo state House of Assembly, Mr Debo Ogundoyin on Sunday.

The event was attended by the Governors Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, PDP state chairman, Chief Kunmi Mustapha, traditional rulers led by the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, Oyo state Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigene (CCII) led by the President General, Chief Yemi Soladoye.

Others are President, Ibadan Baptist Conference, Dr Adeyemi Adekunle, Oyo deputy speaker, Mr Abiodun Fadeyi, members of the Ninth Assembly, former lawmakers and clerics among others.

Addressing the people, Makinde said his administration will rule the state with the fear of God and ensure that the dividend of democracy gets to all the nooks and cranes of the state.

He said “We have promised during the campaigns that we will rule with the fear of God and that is what we will do.

” We assure the people that we will deliver on all our promises. We want our people to live in peace so that we can have development. We should live in peace.

“If we live in peace, the dividends democracy will go round. We are god-fearing and we will ensure that our people feels the impact of our government positively. But, our people must learn to live in peace with one another.”

Speaking on the purpose of the thanksgiving, Speaker Ogundoyin said he deemed it for to thank God who made it all possible.

“I can only give all glory to God on my victory and inauguration because he made it possible. Without him and the support of the Governor and my people, I won’t be here.

“I lost my dad about 28years ago and since then, God has been faithful to me and my family and I know the enormity of responsibilities on my shoulders.”

The guest preacher, Dr Adekunle in his message challenged politicians to always aspire to make the difference with the opportunity and trust given to them by God and the people.

Speaking on the topic “Determine to be the Joseph of this generation”, the cleric urged politicians not to seek revenge but remain focus, faithful, available and teachable.